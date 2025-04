Past Geopolitics & Empire podcast guest Teace Snyder (ConspiracySynergy.com, send him money!) was a guest on Richard Grove’s Grand Theft World (GTW) where he screened the mini documentary he produced on Geopolitics & Empire!

He was joined by GTW co-host (and past Geopolitics & Empire podcast guest) Scott Armstrong (LinkTr.ee/Rebunked)!

Amazing! 😅