Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
3

Harley Schlanger: Fall of Syria, Weakening Unipolarity, & New Polyphonic BRICS Era

Geopolitics & Empire
Dec 13, 2024
2
3
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:05:30

Harley Schlanger discusses the fall of Assad, the Unipolar Empire, BRICS and multipolarity, Atlantic Council information operations, Trump, and more!

Watch On BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Harley's Updates https://laroucheorganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport

Schiller Institute https://schillerinstitute.com

X https://x.com/HarleySchlanger

About Harley Schlanger

Harley Schlanger is the Vice President of the Schiller Institute USA, National Spokesman for Lyndon LaRouche. Email: harleysch@gmail.com.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Recent Posts
Maryann Gebauer: Expatriating to Latin America & Escaping the Great Reset
  Geopolitics & Empire
Cognitive Dissidents: Globalist Color Revolutions, BTC Trojan Horse, & Our Soylent Green Future!
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
Thor-Egil Eik: Corona, War, Global Tyranny, & the End of the World
  Geopolitics & Empire
Fergus Hodgson: The Latin America Red Pill, Americans Have Nowhere To Escape To
  Geopolitics & Empire and Fergus Hodgson, CAIA
Alex Kriel: Globalism, Geopolitics, & Trump's Trojan Horse Technocracy
  Geopolitics & Empire and Thinking Coalition
Tesstamona: Resisting the Algorithm Ghetto & Our Technetronic Future
  Geopolitics & Empire and Tesstamona
Peter Duke: Who Rules the World & The Secret Meaning Behind "Doge"
  Geopolitics & Empire and The Duke Report