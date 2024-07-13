Hrvoje on TNT: NATO Seeks Total Global Domination

I was a guest this week on Melinda Richards’ TNT show where we discussed WW3 and NATO expansion.

I am of the opinion that NATO was conceived from inception as the globalist World Army/Police Force. To compliment the one-world financial system (e.g. IMF, World Bank, WTO), the world government (e.g. UN, EU, WEF), and so forth.

When I interviewed Col. Douglas Macgregor on Geopolitics & Empire he stated: "The new NATO was being militarized and instrumentalized to work as an appendage of globalist foreign policy run out of Washington and London."

We have seen NATO aggressively expanding to the ends of the earth. NATO’s think tank Atlantic Council has proposed Mexico join NATO:

"Mexico's hypothetical entry into NATO may be a necessary ingredient...Mexico could serve as a gateway for a greater NATO presence in Latin America."

Currently, Colombia and Argentina are NATO Global Partners.

A recent Op-Ed in Nikkei Asia described Japan as a “tacit NATO member”.

Earlier this year former supreme allied commander of NATO and retired US Navy Admiral James Stavridis stated that a multitidude of Asian countries should simply just formally join NATO:

“NATO should think about recruiting a few new members from outside its traditional boundaries. At the top of the list are Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Likewise, the Philippines and Thailand have mutual defense treaties with the US. Singapore, not a formal ally, has a deep defense relationship with Washington.”

Here he touches on my earlier point, that NATO had initially attempted to span the globe (SEATO and CENTO):

“In the post-World War II era, the US had a vision to create several regional alliances, with NATO in Europe (along with Canada) at the top. There were two other analogous treaty organizations. One was the Southeast Asia Treaty organization (SEATO, formed in 1954), which included many of the nations above plus the UK, France and Pakistan. It foundered over US involvement in Vietnam and was disbanded in 1977. The other organization was focused in the Middle East (CENTO, founded in 1955) and included the US, UK, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Turkey. It likewise fell apart in 1979, due to the Iranian revolution.

Obviously, there are serious hurdles to expanding NATO geographically to include a group of Asian democracies.”

The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) recently suggested renaming the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to New Alliance Treaty Organization to fit its new (or original?) mission:

“To successfully defend the existing alliance against this proliferation of hybrid threats, NATO must open its doors to new members beyond Europe and North America. It already closely coordinates with non-NATO partners, with agreements from AUKUS to Five Eyes and the Ramstein Group, where South Korea and Japan play notable roles. NATO members collaborate with a number of countries in the Asia-Pacific region facing increasing pressure from China. Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand were all represented at the Vilnius summit. A globally open NATO is additionally crucial because there is no viable alternative. With reform or replacement of the UN impossible, a globally open NATO is the only viable alternative. Building on its North Atlantic foundations, NATO could evolve into an alliance of global democracies: the New Alliance Treaty Organization.”

I don’t know about you, but once I’ve objectively seen all this documentation demonstrating NATO’s true mission and purpose as that of becoming the global military police force, I can’t unsee it.

OK, so it’s not a conspiracy theory, but, but…a one world army…is a good thing! I suppose the only remaining argument Western Globalist Liberals with Stockholm Syndrome could make is that Global NATO is a “civilising force that demands respect”!

Alas, NATO has already demonstrated on multiple occasions its true totalitarian nature. It has staffed it’s postwar leadership with Nazis.

According to the European Commission, for 40+ years NATO had formed part “of a clandestine intelligence and armed operations organization” which had “eluded all democratic controls” and “may have interfered illegally in the internal political affairs of Member States or may still do so. In certain Member States military secret services (or uncontrolled branches thereof) were involved in serious cases of terrorism and crime as evidenced by various judicial inquiries. These organizations operated and continue to operate completely outside the law.”

Furthermore, how doubleplusgood can NATO be when it censors, attacks, de-banks, and de-platforms the citizens of its own “democratic” domain (e.g. United States and European Union)?

When the Associated Press and Atlantic Council (NATO’s think tank) in 2021 mentioned my interview with Dr. Francis Boyle in a hit-piece, Patreon terminated my account about a week later. The following year, DHS terminated my PayPal account (I believe the DHS and NATO work together on these information operations).

The true face of NATO and/or a Global NATO is and would be one of dystopian techocratic totalitarianism precisely in the vein of 1984 and Brave New World. To imagine a Global NATO or a “New Alliance Treaty Organization” is to “imagine a boot stamping on a human face – for ever.”