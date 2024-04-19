Hügo Krüger: Washington Regime Change in South Africa?

and
Hügo Krüger
Apr 19, 2024
Hügo Krüger discusses how South Africa and the ANC have stepped on the toes of Washington and the Israeli lobby and may see intervention in the next elections. Allegations have been made that South Africa is receiving financing from Iran and there are indications that Western actors are interested in certain South African resources. He also comments on the wider brewing war in the Middle East, BRICS, energy, and whether technocracy will succeed.

Websites

Substack

Hügo’s Newsletter

Writer, Podcast and Structural Engineers (specializing on nuclear structures). Writing on Geopolitics, contemporary politics, climate science and energy related matters.
By Hügo Krüger

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@hugo_kruger

Twitter https://twitter.com/hkrugertjie

Propaganda, External Actors, and the South African Elections https://propagandainfocus.com/propaganda-external-actors-and-the-south-african-elections

About Hügo Krüger

Hügo Krüger is a civil and nuclear engineer. He served on the SRC at the University of Pretoria in 2011 and had the portfolio Multilingualism and Culture. He is a graduate from UP and ESTP in France. His interests include technology, human nature, politics and economics.

