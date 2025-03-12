Playback speed
Introducing...Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire
Mar 12, 2025
11
7
Transcript

Ever wondered how Geopolitics & Empire came to be?

Canadian-American writer, director, producer, editor, actor, illustrator, host of Conspiracy Synergy, and anti-establishment-aficianado Teace Snyder spent a few weeks with me in Michoacán and Jalisco (México) filming and producing this short film on the life and times of Geopolitics & Empire.

We hope you enjoy it.

If you have some spare change, in this instance, please support Geopolitics & Empire by supporting Teace and his hard work and craft: https://conspiracysynergy.com/donate.html

You can also find this mini documentary over at Teace’s:

