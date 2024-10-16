Playback speed
Jack Buffington: China Changing Nature of Dollar-based Globalization & Supply Chain

Geopolitics & Empire
Oct 16, 2024
Transcript
Jack Buffington discusses how China is trying to change the nature of globalization and the global supply chain which is based on the dollar. Africa is an important battleground and as Mexico develops, Central and South American countries will come to play the role that Mexico used to. He comments on BRICS, blockchain, debt diplomacy, how resilient the economy and supply chain has been thus far, demographics, and more!

About Jack Buffington

Jack Buffington is the director of supply chain and sustainability at First Key Consulting and professor and academic director of the supply chain management program at the University of Denver. He is the author of several previously published books, including The Recycling Myth and Peak Plastic.

