Jacob Shapiro: We Are Entering a Multipolar Geopolitical Environment

1× 0:00 -58:01

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Geopolitical analyst Jacob Shapiro discusses the transition to a multipolar world order, the state of American Empire, the emergence of new power centers, and the notion of a looming World War III. He comments on Trump's recent foray into the Middle East, China's strategic engagement in Latin America, and the fate of Mexico. He offers some tips on the way forward.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member



Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Jacob Shapiro https://jacobshapiro.com

X https://x.com/JacobShap

Substack

Bespoke https://bespokegroup.io

About Jacob Shapiro

Jacob Shapiro is a geopolitical analyst who provides strategic guidance to families, investors, and corporations. He is Director of Research at The Bespoke Group, a U.S.-based wealth strategy firm that applies generational thinking to the preservation and growth of generational wealth for families around the world. His approach blends rigorous, empathetic analysis with deep confidence in human agency and the transformative power of new ideas.

Jacob is a global thought leader on geopolitics and its impact on everything from global markets to supply chains. A prolific public speaker, Jacob delivers frequent keynote presentations and tailored corporate briefings. His insights help audiences and c-suites across industries like finance, agriculture, and energy make sense of the world. Jacob also hosts “The Jacob Shapiro” podcast, which features interviews with subject matter experts in geopolitics, technology, markets, and other fields.

He holds a master’s degree with distinction from Oxford University and a bachelor’s degree in Near Eastern studies from Cornell University. He lives in New Orleans with his wife and two daughters. When he’s not tweeting at 4 a.m. about the latest international developments or commodities prices, you might find him at a basketball court near you doing his best Larry Bird impersonation at a pickup game.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)