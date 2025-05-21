Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Jacob Shapiro: We Are Entering a Multipolar Geopolitical Environment

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Jacob Shapiro
May 21, 2025
Geopolitical analyst Jacob Shapiro discusses the transition to a multipolar world order, the state of American Empire, the emergence of new power centers, and the notion of a looming World War III. He comments on Trump's recent foray into the Middle East, China's strategic engagement in Latin America, and the fate of Mexico. He offers some tips on the way forward.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

Jacob Shapiro https://jacobshapiro.com

X https://x.com/JacobShap

Substack

Intersubjectively Transmissible
Analyses of important geopolitical events and essays on interesting things.
By Jacob Shapiro

Bespoke https://bespokegroup.io

About Jacob Shapiro

Jacob Shapiro is a geopolitical analyst who provides strategic guidance to families, investors, and corporations. He is Director of Research at The Bespoke Group, a U.S.-based wealth strategy firm that applies generational thinking to the preservation and growth of generational wealth for families around the world. His approach blends rigorous, empathetic analysis with deep confidence in human agency and the transformative power of new ideas.

Jacob is a global thought leader on geopolitics and its impact on everything from global markets to supply chains. A prolific public speaker, Jacob delivers frequent keynote presentations and tailored corporate briefings. His insights help audiences and c-suites across industries like finance, agriculture, and energy make sense of the world. Jacob also hosts “The Jacob Shapiro” podcast, which features interviews with subject matter experts in geopolitics, technology, markets, and other fields.

He holds a master’s degree with distinction from Oxford University and a bachelor’s degree in Near Eastern studies from Cornell University. He lives in New Orleans with his wife and two daughters. When he’s not tweeting at 4 a.m. about the latest international developments or commodities prices, you might find him at a basketball court near you doing his best Larry Bird impersonation at a pickup game.

