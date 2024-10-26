Playback speed
Jeremy Cordon: The Goldback, a Cash-like Form of Gold, is Picking Up Steam

Geopolitics & Empire
Oct 26, 2024
1
5
Jeremy Cordon of Goldback Inc discusses the economy and how gold is an excellent way to preserve purchasing power. Some argue that you want to use precious metals to come out the other side of the financial transition. He's created a cash-like form of gold known as the Goldback whose purpose is to get people to spend and circulate gold as money. He's been surprised that 50% of small business owners he approaches in the U.S. agree to use Goldbacks. In some places, Goldbacks have been more popular than bitcoin. Even using cash still means participating in the system, and so using things like Goldbacks can be an effective strategy to promote sovereignty and sound money.

Websites

Goldback https://www.goldback.com

About Jeremy Cordon

Jeremy Cordon is Founder and CEO of Goldback Inc.

