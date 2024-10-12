Playback speed
Jobst Landgrebe: The Trend Toward Repressive Rule, To What Extent Can It Work?

Geopolitics & Empire
Oct 12, 2024
Transcript
Jobst Landgrebe discusses the direction of modern society and government toward repressive rule and control and how far it might go. He debates the technical feasibility of the social credit system and algorithm ghetto. Some of their plans are contradictory. He gives us an update on the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and transhumanism as well as his thoughts on BRICS, WW3, and the struggle between elite planning and spontaneous historical evolution.

Websites

Why Machines Will Never Rule the World: Artificial Intelligence without Fear https://www.routledge.com/Why-Machines-Will-Never-Rule-the-World-Artificial-Intelligence-without-Fear/Landgrebe-Smith/p/book/9781032309934

Google Scholar https://scholar.google.de/citations?user=cFMVHwoAAAAJ&hl=de

Wiktia https://wikitia.com/wiki/Jobst_Landgrebe

About Jobst Landgrebe

Jobst Landgrebe is a scientist and entrepreneur with a background in philosophy, mathematics, neuroscience, and bioinformatics. Landgrebe is also the founder of Cognotekt, a German AI company which has since 2013 provided working systems used by companies in areas such as insurance claims management, real estate management, and medical billing. After more than 10 years in the AI industry, he has developed an exceptional understanding of the limits and potential of AI in the future.

