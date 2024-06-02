Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
Joe Allen: Are Demon-Invoking Gnostic Esotericists Behind All of Our Woes?

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Joe Allen
Jun 02, 2024
3
Transcript

Joe Allen discusses his book Dark Aeon and how he thinks that this idea of gnosticism as the all-encompassing boogeyman and blanket-term for everything one dislikes is misconstrued. Throughout history gnostic groups have differed with each other. This obsession with gnosis particularly becomes problematic and unhealthy when transferred into conspiracy culture. The idea that some today promote of Marxism or wokism or transhumanism as just being gnosticism re-branded might be too simplistic, this conflation is cheap and wrongheaded. In some ways the goals of technocratic transhumanism clash with gnosticism. There should be distinctions between big tech, technocracy, transhumanism and gnosticism.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Websites

Joe Allen Substack

SINGULARITY WEEKLY

Covering ethnic identity, transhuman hubris, and the eternal spiritual quest. The Future™ will only get weirder | All articles are FREE for unpaid subscribers | Paid sub = Donation
By Joe Allen

Dark Aeon https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210105/dark-aeon

Joe Allen Twitter https://twitter.com/JOEBOTxyz

WarRoom https://warroom.org/category/transhumanism

About Joe Allen

Joe Allen has written for Chronicles, The Federalist, Human Events, The National Pulse, Parabola, Salvo, and Protocol: The Journal of the Entertainment Technology Industry. He holds a master’s degree from Boston University, where he studied cognitive science and human evolution as they pertain to religion. As an arena rigger, he’s toured the world for rock n’ roll, country, rap, classical, and cage-fighting productions. He now serves as the transhumanism editor for Bannon’s WarRoom.

