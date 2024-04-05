4

Joseph Sansone & Karen Kingston: Covid War to Usher in Authoritarian Governance & Biorevolution

Geopolitics & Empire
,
Dr. Joseph Sansone
, and
Karen Kingston
Apr 05, 2024
4
Dr. Joseph Sansone and Karen Kingston discuss the ongoing Covid biological war. One of the goals is to strip the Western world of its tradition of civil liberties and impose a more collectivist mindset and technocratic-style of authoritarian governance. China is the hub for the synthetic biology industry which needs to get rid of civil rights in order to usher in the gene-editing of humanity and biorevolution which is said to be the future of the 21st century economy. The deep state is the international praetorian guard for the globalists. Joseph Sansone has filed a writ of mandamus in Florida to get the injections off the market.

Show Notes

U.S. Government Report Confirms China Used COVID-19 to Exert Power and Acquire Millions of Americans' DNA

The Kingston Report
BOMBSHELL: U.S. Government Report Confirms China Used COVID-19 to Exert Power and Acquire Millions of Americans' DNA
March 27, 2024: A 2020 U.S. government report confirms that China used COVID-19 PCR tests to legally collect DNA from Americans and millions of adults and children across 180 countries. The genetic data collected by the PCR tests was sent to the China National GeneBank for China’s global genomic surveillance system and multi-species, gene-editing resear…
10 days ago · 184 likes · 9 comments · Karen Kingston

Joseph Sansone Websites

Mind Matters Substack

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.

Dr. Joseph Sansone X https://twitter.com/PhdSansone

About Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Karen Kingston Websites

Kingston Report Substack

The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report is an evidence-based, med-legal analysis of mRNA technologies and the dangers of the rapidly growing synthetic biology industry.
By Karen Kingston

Karen Kingston X https://twitter.com/Kingston_Truth

About Karen Kingston

Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVID-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.

