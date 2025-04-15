Playback speed
Laurent Lequeu: Tariffs Attack BRICS, Finance Moving to Global South, EU Seeks War

Apr 15, 2025
Financial Consultant Laurent Lequeu discusses the story behind the tariffs, how Washington is attempting to weaken the Russia-China-India bloc, and gives his opinion on whether he thinks Trump will be successful. The world financial center will shift to the Global South and he explains in particular where he thinks that may be. He expects the U.S. to retreat to Fortress America and dedollarization to continue. He talks gold, CBDCs, bitcoin, and inflation. The EU seeks war to scapegoat its own incompetence, instability, collapse, and tyranny.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Websites

Substack

TheMacroButler’s Substack
My personal Substack
By The Macro Butler

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/laurent-lequeu-

X https://x.com/TheMacroButler

About Laurent Lequeu

Laurent Lequeu is an independent financial consultant and writer of The Macro Butler, which aims to deliver concise yet comprehensive macroeconomic insights that impact global and regional markets, analyzing key indicators and trends to provide actionable and timely investment recommendations to all kind of investors.

