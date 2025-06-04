Lisa Miron: World Dictatorship Being Built Via Speech Committees & Thoughtcrime

Lawyer Lisa Miron discusses her must-read book "World On Mute" detailing the construction of a global government which is insidiously using "speech committees" and thoughtcrime legislation as a quiet method of implementing its totalitarianism worldwide once and for all.
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube
Listen/Download on SoundCloud
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F8W2C1CJ
Substack
About Lisa Miron
Lisa Miron is a lawyer who has practiced as a litigator. She has run her own firm and done large file litigation including files against the government and class action work. She is the author of "WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties".
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Share this post