Lisa Miron: World Dictatorship Being Built Via Speech Committees & Thoughtcrime

Jun 04, 2025
Lawyer Lisa Miron discusses her must-read book "World On Mute" detailing the construction of a global government which is insidiously using "speech committees" and thoughtcrime legislation as a quiet method of implementing its totalitarianism worldwide once and for all.

Websites

WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties https://www.amazon.com/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F8W2C1CJ

About Lisa Miron

Lisa Miron is a lawyer who has practiced as a litigator. She has run her own firm and done large file litigation including files against the government and class action work. She is the author of "WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties".

