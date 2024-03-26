9

Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer: We're Headed for War & World Government, Accelerate Your Preparedness!

Geopolitics & Empire
Mar 26, 2024
9
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer discusses the state of the empire, his experience in the Military-Industrial-Complex, the looming wars on the horizon, the financial system on the edge of the abyss, how to prepare for the hard road ahead, and more!

Websites

Ready Husband https://readyhusband.com

X https://twitter.com/MyReadyFamily

About Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer

Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer is founder of Ready Husband which provides a FAMILY PREP PLAN giving you a step-by-step guide to accelerate your family’s preparedness for any crisis.

