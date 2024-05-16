Attorney and author Mark Oshinskie discusses his book Dispatches From A Scamdemic, how he saw through the ruse from the start, and how the public health countermeasures were utterly phony and total lunacy. Most people kept their heads in the sand and deferred to this rising cult of "expertism". We must continue maintaining the truth of what happened and counter their attempts at establishing a revisionist history and false narrative. Resisting the mandates wasn't easy, but it was important. He hopes we've peaked in terms of excess deaths. He expects the censorship to continue into the future. The last few years were the biggest ever transfer of wealth from the middle class to the rich. Trump needs to be held accountable. They could lock us down again, the masses would go along with it.
About Mark Oshinskie
Mark Oshinskie is an attorney, athlete, artist, agricultor, and advocate.
Mark Oshinskie: Dispatches from a Scamdemic, Covid Response Was Total Lunacy