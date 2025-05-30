Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Mark Sutherland: Eugenics & Population Control in 1920s Britain & Today

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Mark Halliday Sutherland
May 30, 2025
Mark Sutherland discusses the historical context and ongoing relevance of eugenics and population control, as explored in his book "Exterminating Poverty". Sutherland details his grandfather, Dr. Halliday Sutherland's, true motivations for opposing "Britain's Margaret Sanger" Marie Stopes, arguing that it was not due to his Catholicism but his stand against Stopes' eugenics and Neo-Malthusianism. The conversation also explores how eugenics has been rebranded and persists today.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Geopolitics & Empire
Websites

Exterminating Poverty https://exterminatingpovertybook.com

Halliday Sutherland https://hallidaysutherland.com

Substack

Mark Sutherland’s Substack
Author, researcher (esp. British eugenics), facilitator and coach based in Sydney.
By Mark Halliday Sutherland

About Mark Sutherland

Mark Sutherland is a facilitator and executive coach who lives with his wife and son in Sydney. A graduate of the Australian Graduate School of Management, he has worked in banking, financial services and investment in Britain and Australia. Mark was born in Singapore and spent his childhood in Brunei, HongKong, Malaysia, the Philippine Islands and Yorkshire. He served in One Squadron Honourable Artillery Company in the 1980s. Mark’s articles have been published in the Catholic World Report, One Peter Five, and Mercatornet websites. He curates and writes articles for hallidaysutherland.com a website celebrating the life and work of Dr Halliday Sutherland. Exterminating Poverty is his first book.

