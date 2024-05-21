Mary Olohan: From Trans to Detrans...Teens are Escaping the Gender Ideology Cult

1× 0:00 -34:52

Mary Margaret Olohan discusses her new book Detrans telling the story of people who had attempted to gender transition, but saw the error of their ways, and are now seeking to de-transition.

Websites

Detrans: True Stories of Escaping the Gender Ideology Cult https://www.regnery.com/9781684515011/detrans

About Mary Olohan

Mary Margaret Olohan, a senior reporter covering culture and politics for The Daily Signal, previously wrote for The Daily Wire and The Daily Caller News Foundation. A graduate of The Catholic University of America, she is the proud eldest daughter of an Irish Catholic family of eleven children.

