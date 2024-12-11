Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Maryann Gebauer: Expatriating to Latin America & Escaping the Great Reset

Geopolitics & Empire
Dec 11, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:07:17

Maryann Gebauer discusses how she inadvertently ended up escaping Canada for Costa Rica during COVID1984, how we are in the world government endgame to implement totalitarian technological controls, how their focus is on Western developed nations and less on second or third world countries for the moment, the financial coup, Latin America as an expat destination, and how to prepare for the coming storm.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Maryann Gebauer Websites

Website https://www.maryanngebauer.com

About Maryann Gebauer

Maryann Gebauer, a former investment advisor with Nesbitt Burns and ScotiaMcLeod, holds a Bachelor of Science in Physiology and MBA in International Business. Maryann investigates medical, financial, social, and geopolitical issues and conducts compelling and thought-provoking interviews with interesting people. Maryann has been interviewed by various podcasters on the topic of investments and financial strategies and offers private consultations. Maryann shares factual and timely information on several social media platforms.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Recent Posts
Cognitive Dissidents: Globalist Color Revolutions, BTC Trojan Horse, & Our Soylent Green Future!
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
Thor-Egil Eik: Corona, War, Global Tyranny, & the End of the World
  Geopolitics & Empire
Fergus Hodgson: The Latin America Red Pill, Americans Have Nowhere To Escape To
  Geopolitics & Empire and Fergus Hodgson, CAIA
Alex Kriel: Globalism, Geopolitics, & Trump's Trojan Horse Technocracy
  Geopolitics & Empire and Thinking Coalition
Tesstamona: Resisting the Algorithm Ghetto & Our Technetronic Future
  Geopolitics & Empire and Tesstamona
Peter Duke: Who Rules the World & The Secret Meaning Behind "Doge"
  Geopolitics & Empire and The Duke Report
Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with Cognitive Dissidents!
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez