Mees Baaijen: Paradigm of War Shifting to Multipolar Digital Gulag

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Mees Baaijen
May 29, 2025
Meeuwis Baaijen discusses the state of the world, why he thinks "they" are shifting away from the "war paradigm," the move toward the multipolar digital gulag, the role Jews play among the elite, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Websites

Predators versus People Substack

The Predators versus The People
An initiative to raise awareness on the dire situation we’re in. First with a book revealing the Big Picture of the 500-year secret war against humanity, downloadable here in 7 languages. More educational work to be done, and volunteers needed!
By Mees Baaijen

Predators versus People Book https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com/s/book-download

The Global Police State: Your conspiracy uncle was right

About Meeuwis Baaijen

Meeuwis T. Baaijen (1952) was born and brought up in simple-life rural Holland, where he developed strong ties with nature. As a veterinarian and later also entrepreneur, he worked in 7 countries on 4 continents, which allowed him a direct experience with different cultures, political systems, languages, and above all, people. His international background served him well when he decided to dig deep into global history, to write his first book, The Predators (and its six translations).

After 50 years as an atheist, this study convinced him that the Enlightenment was in fact an Endarkenment, to alienate us from Nature and the Universe, from which we derive our power to move mountains.

