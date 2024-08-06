Mees Baaijen: The Global Mafia & Their World Domination Project

1× 0:00 -1:42:33

Mees Baaijen discusses his book "The Predators versus The People" which delves into the global mafia or "glafia" who have been ruling planet earth for millennia. Over time, roughly around 500 years ago, capital concentrated to such an extent that this merchant and aristocratic class gained unprecedented powers of colonialization which they are wielding for their global domination project. Modern democracy is based on this hidden oligarchy, all nations have become proxies for their power projection. The world wars were used to break up monarchies and empires. We are living in de facto World Government, not yet de jure.

Websites

Predators versus People Substack

Predators versus People Book https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com/s/book-download

About Meeuwis Baaijen

Meeuwis T. Baaijen (1952) was born and brought up in simple-life rural Holland, where he developed strong ties with nature. As a veterinarian and later also entrepreneur, he worked in 7 countries on 4 continents, which allowed him a direct experience with different cultures, political systems, languages, and above all, people. His international background served him well when he decided to dig deep into global history, to write his first book, The Predators (and its six translations).

After 50 years as an atheist, this study convinced him that the Enlightenment was in fact an Endarkenment, to alienate us from Nature and the Universe, from which we derive our power to move mountains.

