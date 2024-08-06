Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Mees Baaijen: The Global Mafia & Their World Domination Project

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Mees Baaijen
Aug 06, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:42:33

Mees Baaijen discusses his book "The Predators versus The People" which delves into the global mafia or "glafia" who have been ruling planet earth for millennia. Over time, roughly around 500 years ago, capital concentrated to such an extent that this merchant and aristocratic class gained unprecedented powers of colonialization which they are wielding for their global domination project. Modern democracy is based on this hidden oligarchy, all nations have become proxies for their power projection. The world wars were used to break up monarchies and empires. We are living in de facto World Government, not yet de jure.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use coupon code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Expat Money Summit 2024 https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Predators versus People Substack

The Predators versus The People

An initiative to raise awareness on the dire situation we’re in. First with a book revealing the Big Picture of the 500-year secret war against humanity, downloadable here in 7 languages. More educational work to be done, and volunteers needed!
By Mees Baaijen

Predators versus People Book https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com/s/book-download

About Meeuwis Baaijen

Meeuwis T. Baaijen (1952) was born and brought up in simple-life rural Holland, where he developed strong ties with nature. As a veterinarian and later also entrepreneur, he worked in 7 countries on 4 continents, which allowed him a direct experience with different cultures, political systems, languages, and above all, people. His international background served him well when he decided to dig deep into global history, to write his first book, The Predators (and its six translations).

After 50 years as an atheist, this study convinced him that the Enlightenment was in fact an Endarkenment, to alienate us from Nature and the Universe, from which we derive our power to move mountains.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

1 Comment
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Mees Baaijen
Writes The Predators versus The People Subscribe
Recent Posts
Riley Waggaman: The Only Alternative Multipolarity Offers is a Faster & Harder Digital Gulag!
  Geopolitics & Empire and Edward Slavsquat
Parallel Mike: Phase Transition Through Cosmic, Debt, and Imperial Cycles
  Geopolitics & Empire
Francis Hunt: Surviving the Coming Neo-Feudal Reset & Surveillance Finance Grid
  Geopolitics & Empire and Francis Hunt, TheMarketSniper
Doctor Allen: Global Pentagon-run Operation Gladio Underway for Democide & Dystopia
  Geopolitics & Empire
Hrvoje on TNT: NATO Seeks Total Global Domination
  Geopolitics & Empire
John O'Loughlin: Thomas O'Loughlin, Jr.'s Struggle Against the Deep State
  Geopolitics & Empire and John OLoughlin
Hrvoje on Grimerica Outlawed!
  Geopolitics & Empire and Grimerica Outlawed