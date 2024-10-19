Michael Arbon: Australia on the Road to Authoritarianism, But Not All is Lost!

1× 0:00 -39:15

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Businessman and United Australia Party advisor Michael Arbon discusses the state of Australia which is currently attempting to centralize a lot of power through Digital ID, CBDCs, misinformation, and other legislation. The culture war (e.g. gender ideology) is alive and well and he believes people are starting to see through the lies and propaganda. He ponders what drives the liberal globalist apparatchiks and career politicians in Australia passing all this tyrannical legislation. The Australian housing market is a giant Ponzi scheme. We live in a nanny state, but Michael believes that not all is lost!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member



Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Michael Arbon on X https://x.com/ArbonUap

Senator Babet on X https://x.com/senatorbabet

Senator Ralph Babet https://senatorbabet.com.au

About Michael Arbon

Michael Arbon is a businessman and trusted advisor to Senator Ralph Babet of the United Australia Party.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)