Businessman and United Australia Party advisor Michael Arbon discusses the state of Australia which is currently attempting to centralize a lot of power through Digital ID, CBDCs, misinformation, and other legislation. The culture war (e.g. gender ideology) is alive and well and he believes people are starting to see through the lies and propaganda. He ponders what drives the liberal globalist apparatchiks and career politicians in Australia passing all this tyrannical legislation. The Australian housing market is a giant Ponzi scheme. We live in a nanny state, but Michael believes that not all is lost!
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble
Listen/Download on SoundCloud
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Michael Arbon on X https://x.com/ArbonUap
Senator Babet on X https://x.com/senatorbabet
Senator Ralph Babet https://senatorbabet.com.au
About Michael Arbon
Michael Arbon is a businessman and trusted advisor to Senator Ralph Babet of the United Australia Party.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Michael Arbon: Australia on the Road to Authoritarianism, But Not All is Lost!