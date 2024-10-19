Playback speed
Michael Arbon: Australia on the Road to Authoritarianism, But Not All is Lost!

Geopolitics & Empire
Oct 19, 2024
Businessman and United Australia Party advisor Michael Arbon discusses the state of Australia which is currently attempting to centralize a lot of power through Digital ID, CBDCs, misinformation, and other legislation. The culture war (e.g. gender ideology) is alive and well and he believes people are starting to see through the lies and propaganda. He ponders what drives the liberal globalist apparatchiks and career politicians in Australia passing all this tyrannical legislation. The Australian housing market is a giant Ponzi scheme. We live in a nanny state, but Michael believes that not all is lost!

Websites

Michael Arbon on X https://x.com/ArbonUap

Senator Babet on X https://x.com/senatorbabet

Senator Ralph Babet https://senatorbabet.com.au

About Michael Arbon

Michael Arbon is a businessman and trusted advisor to Senator Ralph Babet of the United Australia Party.

