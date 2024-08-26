Playback speed
Mike Donio: COVID1984 Was an Opening Salvo for Something Far Worse Ahead

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Mike Donio
Aug 26, 2024
1
Transcript
Mike Donio discusses his cancellation from the pharmaceutical and biotech industry and how COVID1984 in many ways was a test and opening salvo for something much worse ahead. Big Pharma and biotech are investing massively in genomic technologies which historically is eugenics-based and currently influenced by transhumanist ideology. We are trending toward darker times, but there is hope! Do not be subject to the fear that is thrown at us, rather learn to be still in the storm so you can make correct decisions.

About Mike Donio

Michael Donio is a senior research scientist with experience in virology, molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, electrophysiology, immunology, and oncology.  He is unique in the industry in that he has had the opportunity over the past 20 years to gain experience in a vast array of scientific disciplines.  His undergraduate degree is in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the Univ. of Mass, and his graduate degree is in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins.

