Tillman Holloway: The Future Will Be One of Blockchains, CBDCs, and Cryptocurrencies

Geopolitics & Empire
Mar 05, 2025
Tillman Holloway of ArchPublic.com discusses all things bitcoin and cryptocurrency, how crypto maxis are most loyal to the coin that's made them the most money, bitcoin as digital gold, altcoins, investing in cryptocurrency including with his automated software Arch Public, how we're moving into a world of blockchains and smart contracts, NFTs, memecoins, stablecoins, and how CBDCs are inevitable.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Websites

Arch Public https://archpublic.com

About Tillman Holloway

Tillman Holloway, a former All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 guard at the University of Texas, transitioned from a successful football career to over a decade of expertise in Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Today, as the leader of Arch Public, Tillman is driving the revolution in trading automation, utilizing advanced futures and crypto algorithms. Through strategic partnerships with renowned YouTuber Scott Melker and Gemini, the leading crypto exchange co-founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Arch Public is expanding its reach and influence. The company empowers traders with institutional-grade, rule-based strategies that eliminate emotional bias, enabling users to confidently navigate both traditional finance and crypto markets. Arch Public’s software removes the anxiety of predicting market movements, offering a solution where there’s no need for a crystal ball to predict the future, just data-driven, automated decision-making.

