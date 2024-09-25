Ned Ryun: Disrupting the Progressive, Utopian, & Totalitarian American Leviathan

Ned Ryun discusses his new book American Leviathan on the progressive, statist, utopian, and administrative state whose ultimate end is authoritarianism. It is a miracle that we have made it this far into the managerial state without a total collapse of freedom. Nothing else matters until the deep state is dismantled, everything else is pointless. We must disrupt and not submit to the managerial state, we must restore the republic, there still is hope.
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble
Listen/Download on SoundCloud
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Ned Ryun Website https://nedryun.com
American Leviathan: The Birth of the Administrative State and Progressive Authoritarianism https://www.encounterbooks.com/books/american-leviathan
Ned Ryun on X https://x.com/nedryun
American Majority https://www.americanmajority.org
Voter Gravity https://votergravity.com
About Ned Ryun
Ned Ryun is the Founder and CEO of American Majority and Voter Gravity. The son of the former congressman, Olympian, and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Jim Ryun, Ned is also the author of Restoring Our Republic and The Adversaries: A Story of Boston and Bunker Hill. A frequent commentator on Fox News, Ryun currently resides in Western Loudoun County, VA, with his wife and four children.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Ned Ryun: Disrupting the Progressive, Utopian, & Totalitarian American Leviathan