Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
7

Nick Anthony: We're One Step from Totalitarianism, CBDCs Close Final Gap

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Nick Anthony
Apr 05, 2025
6
7
Share
Transcript
0:00
-58:24

Nick Anthony discusses the imminent threat to the civil liberties of citizens around the world which comes in the form of CBDC. He also covers bitcoin, crypto, stablecoins, the role of cash, and how we could still effectively end up with CBDCs even if they are officially banned.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

CATO Institute https://www.cato.org/people/nicholas-anthony

Digital Currency or Digital Control? https://www.cato.org/books/digital-currency-or-digital-control

CBDC Tracker https://cbdctracker.hrf.org

X https://x.com/EconWithNick

Substack

Banking, Bureaucracy, and Beyond
Everything you need to stay up to speed on the policy conversations surrounding central bank digital currency, financial privacy, banking, and more.
By Nick Anthony

About Nick Anthony

Nicholas Anthony is a policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives and a fellow at the Human Rights Foundation (HRF). Anthony’s research covers a wide range of topics within the field of monetary and financial economics, including central bank digital currency (CBDC), financial privacy, cryptocurrency, and the use of money in society. Anthony is the author of Digital Currency or Digital Control? Decoding CBDC and the Future of Money and his work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Business Insider, and numerous other outlets. Anthony has testified before Congress and maintains the HRF CBDC Tracker, which documents CBDC development and civil liberties concerns around the world.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Nick Anthony
Writes Banking, Bureaucracy, and Beyond Subscribe
Recent Posts
Cognitive Dissidents: Hate Speech Prelude to WW3, EU Dictatorship, JFK, & Tim Robbins!
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
GAE's Weekly Headlines & Commentary
  Geopolitics & Empire
Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with John OLoughlin!
  Geopolitics & Empire and John OLoughlin
Margaret Anna Alice: Battling the "Cruelites" & Their Bid for Global Domination
  Geopolitics & Empire and Margaret Anna Alice
Justino Carneiro: Orthodox Views on Geopolitics, Globalism, & Technocracy
  Geopolitics & Empire
GAE's Weekly Headlines & Commentary
  Geopolitics & Empire
7SEES: Unweaving the Globalist Spider Web!
  Geopolitics & Empire