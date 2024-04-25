Nik Stankovic: U.S. Empire Losing Its Grip, China Will Prevail in Tech, War Almost Unavoidable

Apr 25, 2024
Nik Stankovic discusses American Empire, decline, the police state, how in some ways you feel freer in China than the United States, that the speed with which China has transformed is unfathomable, the CCP, the Social Credit System, WW3, why China will prevail in tech, and more!

Websites

X https://twitter.com/nikstankovic_

Full Report https://fullreport.rs

About Nik Stankovic

Nik Stankovic is a Serbian based in China who comments on geopolitics and tech.

