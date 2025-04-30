Geopolitics & Empire

Pete Quinones: The Balkanization of America

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Peter R. Quiñones
Apr 30, 2025
Pete Quinones shares his views on America's decline and transition from a unified people to a mere economic zone. He stresses the importance of localism and manufacturing and points to the inevitability of balkanization due to cultural and racial divisions, as well as the fact that the Trump administration won't go after the left who will seek vengeance when they return to power. He also expresses concern about the fragility of the U.S. economy and talks foreign policy.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

Substack https://petessubstack.com

X https://x.com/PeterRQuinones

Find My Frens https://findmyfrens.net/petequinones

About Pete Quinones

Pete Quinones has hosted his show since July 2017 (formerly titled Free Man Beyond the Wall) and has concentrated on topics pertaining to tyrannical government. His current focus is building strong local communities.

