Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
4

Peter Duke: Who Rules the World & The Secret Meaning Behind "Doge"

Geopolitics & Empire
and
The Duke Report
Nov 22, 2024
5
4
Share
Transcript
0:00
-2:01:32

Peter Duke discusses his fascinating background, who he thinks rules the world, and how they are going about it. He explains some of the deep research he's been doing into "doge" and how that relates to the present day. He also reveals what we can do in the face of global oligarchy.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Peter Duke Websites

Duke Report https://thedukereport.com

Duke Report Substack

The Duke Report
All News is Made Up. Some of it is True.

Duke Report on X https://x.com/thedukereport

About Peter Duke

Peter Duke is a Creative Director, Technologist, and Photographer with a diverse background in technology, games, communications, and marketing. His clients include 20th Century Fox, Virgin Entertainment, Sega GameWorks, Universal Studios, SHOAH Foundation Institute, The United States Army, The National Security Agency, Microsoft, Lion's Gate, Capitol EMI, IMAX, Vanity Fair, and Glamour magazines.

In 2010, Peter met Andrew Breitbart and co-founded the outlet GotNews and the news-based crowdfunding sites WeSearchr and FreeStartr. All three enterprises were defunded and de-platformed for wrong-think. In 2017, he was featured in an attempted hit piece in the New York Times, labeled "The Annie Leibovitz of the Alt-Right." While immersed in open-source journalism, he discovered a world of unreported stories, leading to a dizzying and eye-opening reframing of reality. Today, he continues to use his abilities to move the truth forward against the titanic forces of the Power Elite and their henchmen.

His current focus is examining revisionist history and finding ways to communicate with people hypnotized by media. To that end - when he's not writing books - he does a podcast and runs the news aggregator website The Duke Report.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
The Duke Report
Writes The Duke Report Subscribe
Recent Posts
Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with Cognitive Dissidents!
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
Gabe (LSN) & Mathew Crawford: Bitcoin's Rise & Its Future Role...Tulip Mania or Digital Gold?
  Geopolitics & EmpireMathew Crawford, and Gabriel
Christopher Mott: The Late Great Woke American Imperium & NATO Gargoyles
  Geopolitics & Empire
Cognitive Dissidents: Election Fallout, False Prophets, & Rumors of War
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with Terry Wolfe
  Geopolitics & Empire and Terry Wolfe
David DuByne: They're Centralizing Food Production as We Enter New Cycle & Reset
  Geopolitics & Empire
Dominic Bowen: BRICS, the West, War, Supply Chains, & Managing Risk
  Geopolitics & Empire