Peter Duke: Who Rules the World & The Secret Meaning Behind "Doge"

1× 0:00 -2:01:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Peter Duke discusses his fascinating background, who he thinks rules the world, and how they are going about it. He explains some of the deep research he's been doing into "doge" and how that relates to the present day. He also reveals what we can do in the face of global oligarchy.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member



Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Peter Duke Websites

Duke Report https://thedukereport.com

Duke Report Substack

Duke Report on X https://x.com/thedukereport

About Peter Duke

Peter Duke is a Creative Director, Technologist, and Photographer with a diverse background in technology, games, communications, and marketing. His clients include 20th Century Fox, Virgin Entertainment, Sega GameWorks, Universal Studios, SHOAH Foundation Institute, The United States Army, The National Security Agency, Microsoft, Lion's Gate, Capitol EMI, IMAX, Vanity Fair, and Glamour magazines.

In 2010, Peter met Andrew Breitbart and co-founded the outlet GotNews and the news-based crowdfunding sites WeSearchr and FreeStartr. All three enterprises were defunded and de-platformed for wrong-think. In 2017, he was featured in an attempted hit piece in the New York Times, labeled "The Annie Leibovitz of the Alt-Right." While immersed in open-source journalism, he discovered a world of unreported stories, leading to a dizzying and eye-opening reframing of reality. Today, he continues to use his abilities to move the truth forward against the titanic forces of the Power Elite and their henchmen.

His current focus is examining revisionist history and finding ways to communicate with people hypnotized by media. To that end - when he's not writing books - he does a podcast and runs the news aggregator website The Duke Report.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)