Peter Ford: Collapse of Syria, Empire Can't Tolerate an Independent Arab State

Geopolitics & Empire
Jan 08, 2025
2
4
Transcript
Former British Ambassador to Bahrain and Syria Peter Ford discusses how Syria fell. It was the last man standing, the U.S. Empire cannot tolerate an independent Arab state. He comments on the future of the region, Israeli expansion into Gaza and West Bank, the new regime in Damascus, the fate of the Axis of Resistance and multipolar world, the future of NATO, U.S. foreign policy under Trump, and more!

About Peter Ford

Peter Ford is a former British diplomat who was Ambassador to Syria and Bahrain. He is a Deputy Leader of the Workers Party of Britain.

