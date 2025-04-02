Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with John OLoughlin!

Here is the full audio recording of the Zoom video call between Hrvoje of Geopolitics & Empire, John OLoughlin, and Paid Subscribers from March 29th!

We discuss John’s current views on the deep state and the coup which has been ongoing since the assassination of JFK. We get his thoughts on geopolitics, empire, Trump, as well as Big Pharma and health, as John has successfully been beating back cancer.

Below is the previous interview with John on Geopolitics & Empire regarding the book he wrote on his father, who worked for the deep state, and who John believes was taken out by the very same deep state.

*Becoming a Paid Subscriber is the best way to support Geopolitics & Empire and you get access to: my weekly news commentary; the private Substack chat group; a group call every 1-2 weeks between subscribers and myself; and an occasional call between subscribers, myself, and past podcast guests.