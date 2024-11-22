Recording of Paid Subscriber Call with Cognitive Dissidents!

Here is the full audio recording of the Paid Subscribers live Q&A call with the Cognitive Dissidents (Hrvoje, Parallel Mike, and Monica Perez) from November 20th!
If you are not a Paid Subscriber, I encourage you to join via Substack as a way to help keep Geopolitics & Empire going and get access to calls and the weekly analysis!
Mike’s Substack
Monica’s Substack
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geopolitics & Empire to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.