Share post
Richard Solomon: As West Declines, Will China Fold to Globalism or Retain Civilizational State?

Geopolitics & Empire
Mar 14, 2025
Share
Richard Solomon discusses his Tao guidebook and spiritual technology on navigating our times (e.g. the "Satanic matrix"). China is rising and it remains to be seen if Beijing capitulates to the one world order or whether it retains its civilizational state. He describes the Anglo-Zionist empire, the decline of Pax Americana, the neo-feudal technocracy, the Trump PSYOP, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

Tao Is Now https://www.taoisnow.org

About Richard Solomon

Richard Solomon is a geopolitical analyst and writer.

He is also an activist philosopher and president of the Tao Institute of Cognitive, Martial, and Spiritual Technology- currently a metaphysical institution.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

