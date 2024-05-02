Rurik Skywalker: Strange Death of Texas, Crocus, Occultism in the Kremlin, & More!

1× 0:00 -1:46:08

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Rurik Skywalker returns to discuss the strange circumstances surrounding the death of Russell "Texas" Bentley, the Crocus City Hall attack, rumors of Shoigu's removal, occultism in the Kremlin, the Ukraine Not-War, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member



Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman

Websites

Slavland Chronicles

X https://twitter.com/SlavlandStalker

About Rolo Slavskiy AKA Rurik Skywalker

Rurik Skywalker mostly writes about Russia and Eastern Europe. Slavland Chronicles includes analyses of the history as well as the dismal present and his hopes of a brighter future for the Slavlands. He enjoys thinking about meta-politics as well. You can find a spirited defense of Populism and Authoritarianism in the Dao of Populism section.

Finally, he is a connoisseur of alternative models for metaphysics. If you want to hear him rag on your demon-god, feel free to head over to the Metaphysical Marcionism section.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)