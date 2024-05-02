Playback speed
undefinedx
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Rurik Skywalker: Strange Death of Texas, Crocus, Occultism in the Kremlin, & More!

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Rurik Skywalker
May 02, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

0:00
-1:46:08

Rurik Skywalker returns to discuss the strange circumstances surrounding the death of Russell "Texas" Bentley, the Crocus City Hall attack, rumors of Shoigu's removal, occultism in the Kremlin, the Ukraine Not-War, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman

Websites

Slavland Chronicles

The Slavland Chronicles

The wars are fake, but the massacres are real.
By Rurik Skywalker

X https://twitter.com/SlavlandStalker

About Rolo Slavskiy AKA Rurik Skywalker

Rurik Skywalker mostly writes about Russia and Eastern Europe. Slavland Chronicles includes analyses of the history as well as the dismal present and his hopes of a brighter future for the Slavlands. He enjoys thinking about meta-politics as well. You can find a spirited defense of Populism and Authoritarianism in the Dao of Populism section.

Finally, he is a connoisseur of alternative models for metaphysics. If you want to hear him rag on your demon-god, feel free to head over to the Metaphysical Marcionism section.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

1 Comment
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Rurik Skywalker
Writes The Slavland Chronicles Subscribe
Recent Posts
Katie Gorka: The Takeover of America by NextGen Marxism
  Geopolitics & Empire
John Bosnitch: Last Days of Empire, WW3 Unlikely
  Geopolitics & Empire
Nik Stankovic: U.S. Empire Losing Its Grip, China Will Prevail in Tech, War Almost Unavoidable
  Geopolitics & Empire
Nick Corbishley: Digital Identity Can Close Life Off For Individuals
  Geopolitics & Empire
Doc Malik Special Session Recording for Paid Subscribers: 5 Principles for Health!
  Geopolitics & Empire and Doc Malik
Hügo Krüger: Washington Regime Change in South Africa?
  Geopolitics & Empire and Hügo Krüger
Jobst Landgrebe: Skynet Will Not Become Self-Aware, AGI Is Impossible!
  Geopolitics & Empire