Rurik Skywalker returns to discuss the strange circumstances surrounding the death of Russell "Texas" Bentley, the Crocus City Hall attack, rumors of Shoigu's removal, occultism in the Kremlin, the Ukraine Not-War, and more!
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble
Listen/Download on SoundCloud
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman
Websites
Slavland Chronicles
X https://twitter.com/SlavlandStalker
About Rolo Slavskiy AKA Rurik Skywalker
Rurik Skywalker mostly writes about Russia and Eastern Europe. Slavland Chronicles includes analyses of the history as well as the dismal present and his hopes of a brighter future for the Slavlands. He enjoys thinking about meta-politics as well. You can find a spirited defense of Populism and Authoritarianism in the Dao of Populism section.
Finally, he is a connoisseur of alternative models for metaphysics. If you want to hear him rag on your demon-god, feel free to head over to the Metaphysical Marcionism section.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Rurik Skywalker: Strange Death of Texas, Crocus, Occultism in the Kremlin, & More!