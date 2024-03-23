Ryan Cristián: Everything is Coming to a Head, Which Provides Us a Window of Opportunity

1× 0:00 -1:10:28

Ryan Cristián of The Last American Vagabond discusses alternative media and how he is currently under attack. He gives his take on where he thinks we're at with the Great Reset globalist agenda, the biosecurity state, WW3 (e.g. Israel, Ukraine), and more!

About Ryan Cristián

The Last American Vagabond was established to allow a free flow of information in regard to current issues that face the world. The focus being on many such issues that are purposefully and discreetly culled by those who stand to lose, either financially or professionally, due to their relevance. It is this site’s primary objective to bring these issues to an open forum and or bring about awareness of these topics of paramount importance.

Driven by a desire for accuracy, chef and independent news stalwart Ryan Cristián has a passion for the Truth. As a recent recipient of the Serena Shim Award For Uncompromising Integrity In Journalism, he understands that Americans want their news to be transparent, devoid of the opulence frothed out by today’s corporate media. A cultured and insightful man with a worldly sense, Ryan’s unjaded approach offers common sense to the individual racked by the ambiguous news cycle – a vicious and manipulative merry-go-round that keeps trenchant minds at a manageable distance from the truth. Avid writer & editor by day, Truth seeker by night, Ryan’s reality defines what it means to be current.

