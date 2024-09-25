Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Scott Armstrong: Universal Basic Income or Universal Basic Awesome?

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Rebunked News
Sep 25, 2024
2
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:25:12

Scott Armstrong of Rebunked News, Unjected, and Rebunked Records discusses going down the rabbit hole and how he got into independent media. We talk censorship, the eugenics that went on over the past couple of years, the fear economy, and his new record "Universal Basic Awesome". His music is all about realizing that despite all the bad things that are happening, there are things you can do about it, and life is still pretty amazing! Rock 'n roll completely lost the plot and capitulated to The Man. He comments on our move toward war, how the New World Order is coming along, and what he's doing to prepare.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Rebunked LibertyLinks https://libertylinks.io/Rebunked

Rebunked Website https://rebunked.news

Rebunked Records https://www.rebunkedrecords.com

Unjected https://unjected.com

IRA Battle for the Future: Part 5 The Indies

About Scott Armstrong

Scott Armstrong is the Host/Producer of Rebunked News, Marketing Director at Unjected.com, the world's first and largest unvaccinated dating site and Co-Host/Producer of the Unjected Show.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Discussion about this podcast

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Rebunked News
Writes Rebunked News Substack Subscribe
Recent Posts
Shanmuganathan Nagasundaram: Death of the Dollar & Coming Transition Back to Gold
  Geopolitics & Empire
Debunking the False Binary with the Independent Media Alliance
  Geopolitics & Empire
Steve Poikonen: Manufacturing Confusion & Controlled Opportunism in Alternative Media
  Geopolitics & Empire and AM Wake Up
Kate Mason: Digital ID & Smart or Resilient Cities Will Effectively Place Us Into Ghettos
  Geopolitics & Empire and Deconstructing 4IR Narratives
Paul F. Austin: LSD, the Computer Revolution, & the Third Wave of Psychedelics
  Geopolitics & Empire
Tara McCormack: Western Powers Removing Sovereignty From the People
  Geopolitics & Empire
Mathew Crawford: Mindwar, British Empire, & Kamala Harris as Manchurian Candidate
  Geopolitics & Empire and Mathew Crawford