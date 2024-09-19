Playback speed
Steve Poikonen: Manufacturing Confusion & Controlled Opportunism in Alternative Media

Geopolitics & Empire
and
AM Wake Up
Sep 19, 2024
10
Transcript
Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup discusses the state of the alternative and independent media which has to contend with manufactured confusion and controlled opportunism. He looks at the Mainstream Alternative Media and New Narrative Network. We examine the art of podcasting, content creation, and the new Independent Media Alliance. We also cover the new world order, the technocracy, counter-economics, creating our own culture, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

AM Wakeup https://amwakeupshow.com

AM Wakeup Linktree https://linktr.ee/amwakeupshow

AM Wakeup on X https://x.com/AMwakeup

Slow News Day on X https://x.com/SlowNewsDayShow

IRA Battle for the Future: Part 5 The Indies

About Steve Poikonen

Steve Poikonen is an organizer, activist, documentary filmmaker, host of Slow News Day, co-host of AMWakeup, and contributor to Union of the Unwanted.

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire
AM Wake Up
