Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup discusses the state of the alternative and independent media which has to contend with manufactured confusion and controlled opportunism. He looks at the Mainstream Alternative Media and New Narrative Network. We examine the art of podcasting, content creation, and the new Independent Media Alliance. We also cover the new world order, the technocracy, counter-economics, creating our own culture, and more!
About Steve Poikonen
Steve Poikonen is an organizer, activist, documentary filmmaker, host of Slow News Day, co-host of AMWakeup, and contributor to Union of the Unwanted.
Steve Poikonen: Manufacturing Confusion & Controlled Opportunism in Alternative Media