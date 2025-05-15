Geopolitics & Empire

Geopolitics & Empire

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

Stuart J. Hooper: Global Flashpoints & Trump's Geopolitical Legacy

Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Stuart J. Hooper's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire
and
Stuart J. Hooper
May 15, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:07:19

Stuart J. Hooper discusses U.S. foreign policy and the current global situation. He examines whether President Trump still has some promise left in him and implores the MAGA crowd to hold the president's feet to the fire. We run through global flashpoints including Trump's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Israel-Iran-Gaza, Russia-Ukraine, and India-Pakistan.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

X https://x.com/StuartJHooper

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/StuartJHooper

Substack

Stuart J. Hooper
🇬🇧🇺🇸 Lecturer & Researcher in Geopolitics. More degrees than a thermometer: BA Hons, MA International Politics, MA Political Science, PhD Candidate. Offering independent analysis on: Military Industrial Complex, Elites, War, & Globalism ☢️🌎⚠️

About Stuart J. Hooper

Stuart J. Hooper is a Lecturer (ABD PhD, MA International Politics, MA Political Science) researching the Military Industrial Complex, Elites, War & Globalism.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

© 2025 Geopolitics & Empire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture