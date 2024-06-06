Teace Snyder: Making Sense of the Global Death Cult

Teace Snyder discusses film-making and his movie Hold Me which deals with euthanasia. The medical system is built as a mechanism of war. He describes the anti-human global death cult and their machinations. We talk war, technocracy, cybernetics, Big Pharma, the information war, alternative media, elections, and more! We also discuss surviving the death cult!

About Teace Snyder

Teace Snyder is a writer, director, producer, editor, actor, illustrator, and host of Conspiracy Synergy.

