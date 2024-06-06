Teace Snyder discusses film-making and his movie Hold Me which deals with euthanasia. The medical system is built as a mechanism of war. He describes the anti-human global death cult and their machinations. We talk war, technocracy, cybernetics, Big Pharma, the information war, alternative media, elections, and more! We also discuss surviving the death cult!
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble
Listen/Download on SoundCloud
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Hold Me https://holdmethemovie.com
Teace https://teace.ca
Conspiracy Synergy https://www.conspiracysynergy.com
About Teace Snyder
Teace Snyder is a writer, director, producer, editor, actor, illustrator, and host of Conspiracy Synergy.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Teace Snyder: Making Sense of the Global Death Cult