Teace Snyder: Making Sense of the Global Death Cult

Geopolitics & Empire
Jun 06, 2024
Transcript

Teace Snyder discusses film-making and his movie Hold Me which deals with euthanasia. The medical system is built as a mechanism of war. He describes the anti-human global death cult and their machinations. We talk war, technocracy, cybernetics, Big Pharma, the information war, alternative media, elections, and more! We also discuss surviving the death cult!

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Websites

Hold Me https://holdmethemovie.com

Teace https://teace.ca

Conspiracy Synergy https://www.conspiracysynergy.com

X https://x.com/teacesnyder

About Teace Snyder

Teace Snyder is a writer, director, producer, editor, actor, illustrator, and host of Conspiracy Synergy.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

