Thor-Egil Eik: Corona, War, Global Tyranny, & the End of the World

Geopolitics & Empire
Dec 06, 2024
6
4
Thor-Egil Eik who is from Norway discusses his spiritual awakening and the startling premonitions he had prior to the events of 2020. He believes the world is preparing for war, global tyranny, a Fourth Reich, and Antichrist. NATO will not stop its warpath. He comments on the Christian struggle to react versus to repent in times of trouble. He believes The Powers That Be have tried to kick things off many times in the past and that we may again see extermination camps and holocaust. He gives his thoughts on technology, the mark of the beast, and preparedness.

About Thor-Egil Eik

Thor-Egil Eik is a Marketing Analyst from the Norwegian School of Business with a background in sales and finance. He represented the Christian Democratic Party in the city council from 2015-2018 in his hometown of Arendal. He now lives in the west coast of Norway, where he is managing a refugee reception center. Thor-Egil is passionate about his faith and has had some profound spiritual experiences which made him look at current world events with a new perspective. He strongly believes that the age is coming to a close and that the best way to prepare for the change that lies ahead is to prepare spiritually.

