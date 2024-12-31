Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
6

Richard Poe: The British, The Jews, Communism, & World Government

Geopolitics & Empire
and
Richard Poe
Dec 31, 2024
4
6
Share
Transcript
0:00
-2:15:58

Author Richard Poe discusses his book on the British plot for world domination, how communism was created, the role of the Jews and the occult, how British agents were used to foment the Bolshevik revolution and disintegrate rivals such as the Russian Empire, the French Revolution as the first Color Revolution which elites use to destroy nations, how the Young England movement from two centuries ago that called for a return to feudalism sounds just like today's Great Reset project, conspiracy literature, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Richard Poe Websites

Website https://www.richardpoe.com

Book https://www.amazon.com/British-Invented-Communism-Blamed-Jews/dp/B0D46BB4WV

X https://x.com/RealRichardPoe

Substack

Richard Poe
New York Times-bestselling author, journalist. Unlocking the mysteries of our world.

Previous appearance on Geopolitics & Empire https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2021/05/08/richard-poe-globalism-rooted-in-british-liberal-imperialism-not-american-empire

About Richard Poe

Richard Poe is a New York Times-bestselling author and award-winning journalist. He has written many bestselling books, on many subjects, both fiction and non-fiction. Poe's best-known book is The Shadow Party, co-written with David Horowitz. His latest book is How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It on the Jews).

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Richard Poe
Writes Richard Poe Subscribe
Recent Posts
009: Global Governance, Technocracy, Multipolarity, & the Great Reset
  Geopolitics & Empire and 009
Robert Rabil: Post-Assad Middle East, Fate of Syria Uncertain, Axis of Resistance Collapsed
  Geopolitics & Empire
Harley Schlanger: Fall of Syria, Weakening Unipolarity, & New Polyphonic BRICS Era
  Geopolitics & Empire
Maryann Gebauer: Expatriating to Latin America & Escaping the Great Reset
  Geopolitics & Empire
Cognitive Dissidents: Globalist Color Revolutions, BTC Trojan Horse, & Our Soylent Green Future!
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
Thor-Egil Eik: Corona, War, Global Tyranny, & the End of the World
  Geopolitics & Empire
Fergus Hodgson: The Latin America Red Pill, Americans Have Nowhere To Escape To
  Geopolitics & Empire and Fergus Hodgson, CAIA