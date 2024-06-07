Playback speed
Tony Arterburn: The Cancerous State of America & How Our Enemies Are Domestic Not Foreign

Geopolitics & Empire
Jun 07, 2024
Transcript
Tony Arterburn discusses the cancerous state of America and how our true enemies are not foreign but domestic. The project for world government is futile, we're moving toward decentralization. The elites likely want to blame the economic collapse on America First. We're probably headed for war. Alternative media is getting weird. In chaos there is opportunity.

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


About Tony Arterburn

Tony Arterburn is a former U.S. Army Paratrooper, owner of Wise Wolf Gold, host of The Arterburn Radio Transmission, host of The Wise Wolf Gold & Crypto Show, and co-host of America Unplugged.

