Tony Arterburn discusses the cancerous state of America and how our true enemies are not foreign but domestic. The project for world government is futile, we're moving toward decentralization. The elites likely want to blame the economic collapse on America First. We're probably headed for war. Alternative media is getting weird. In chaos there is opportunity.
About Tony Arterburn
Tony Arterburn is a former U.S. Army Paratrooper, owner of Wise Wolf Gold, host of The Arterburn Radio Transmission, host of The Wise Wolf Gold & Crypto Show, and co-host of America Unplugged.
Tony Arterburn: The Cancerous State of America & How Our Enemies Are Domestic Not Foreign