Yasiru Ranaraja: Growing Belt & Road Connectivity, Sri Lanka, & Flashpoints

Yasiru Ranaraja discusses whether Pax Americana is really on the decline or not, how Belt & Road connectivity is advancing, BRICS, ASEAN, the geostrategic importance of Sri Lanka, the rising importance of India, flashpoints, and more!
About Yasiru Ranaraja
Yasiru Ranaraja is a researcher on maritime affairs and BRI development. He graduated from Dalian Maritime University, and in 2016 was awarded the Chinese Government Scholarship to complete his LLM at Ocean University of China.
