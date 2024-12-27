Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

009: Global Governance, Technocracy, Multipolarity, & the Great Reset

Geopolitics & Empire
and
009
Dec 27, 2024
2
Share
Transcript
0:00
-2:00:40

009 of www.WorldNotEnough.com gives his take on the Great Reset project for world government, our drone-swarmed technocratic future, what's behind BRICS and multipolarity, American Empire, myopia in alternative media, viable solutions, why he's relatively optimistic, his research methods, and more!

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

009 Websites

The World Is Not Enough

The World Is Not Enough
Humanity is confronted with the enormous challenge of subduing and conquering the power mad billionaire class.
By 009

About 009

009 is an avid researcher and analyst who writes at WorldNotEnough.com.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
009
Writes The World Is Not Enough Subscribe
Recent Posts
Robert Rabil: Post-Assad Middle East, Fate of Syria Uncertain, Axis of Resistance Collapsed
  Geopolitics & Empire
Harley Schlanger: Fall of Syria, Weakening Unipolarity, & New Polyphonic BRICS Era
  Geopolitics & Empire
Maryann Gebauer: Expatriating to Latin America & Escaping the Great Reset
  Geopolitics & Empire
Cognitive Dissidents: Globalist Color Revolutions, BTC Trojan Horse, & Our Soylent Green Future!
  Geopolitics & EmpireParallel Mike, and Monica Perez
Thor-Egil Eik: Corona, War, Global Tyranny, & the End of the World
  Geopolitics & Empire
Fergus Hodgson: The Latin America Red Pill, Americans Have Nowhere To Escape To
  Geopolitics & Empire and Fergus Hodgson, CAIA
Alex Kriel: Globalism, Geopolitics, & Trump's Trojan Horse Technocracy
  Geopolitics & Empire and Thinking Coalition