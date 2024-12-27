009: Global Governance, Technocracy, Multipolarity, & the Great Reset

009 of www.WorldNotEnough.com gives his take on the Great Reset project for world government, our drone-swarmed technocratic future, what's behind BRICS and multipolarity, American Empire, myopia in alternative media, viable solutions, why he's relatively optimistic, his research methods, and more!
Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble
Listen/Download on SoundCloud
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
009 Websites
The World Is Not Enough
About 009
009 is an avid researcher and analyst who writes at WorldNotEnough.com.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Share this post