Barbara Demick: Abducted & Adopted, The Story of China's One-Child Policy

1× 0:00 -52:23

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Journalist and author Barbara Demick discusses her new, powerful, and must-read book "Daughters of the Bamboo Grove: From China to America, a True Story of Abduction, Adoption, and Separated Twins". With a deep boots-on-the-ground experience, she details the brutality of China's one-child policy and the profound lasting effects it continues to have. She describes the scandalous adoption frenzy that took place, where officials illegally kidnapped Chinese children from their families and disappeared them. Demick found a needle in a haystack and managed to reunite one set of twins who were strewn across the planet, from America to China.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rumble / YouTube

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member



Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Website https://www.barbarademick.com

Daughters of the Bamboo Grove: From China to America, a True Story of Abduction, Adoption, and Separated Twins https://www.barbarademick.com/book/daughters-of-the-bamboo-grove

X https://x.com/barbarademick

About Barbara Demick

Barbara Demick is author of Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea and Logavina Street: Life and Death in a Sarajevo Neighborhood and the recently released Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town, published by Random House in July 2020. She was bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times in Beijing and Seoul, and previously reported from the Middle East and Balkans for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Demick grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Yale College Her work has won many awards including the Samuel Johnson prize (now the Baillie Gifford prize) for non-fiction in the U.K., the Overseas Press Club’s human rights reporting award, the Polk Award and the Robert F. Kennedy award and Stanford University’s Shorenstein Award for Asia coverage. Her North Korea book was a finalist for the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award. She was a press fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a Bagehot fellow in business journalism at Columbia University and a visiting professor of journalism at Princeton University. She lives in New York City.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)