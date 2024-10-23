Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7

Boetie², Bueckert, Cudenec: Anarchism & Voluntaryism as Resistance Against the Globalist Criminocracy

Geopolitics & Empire
,
NEVERMORE MEDIA
,
Paul Cudenec
, and
Etienne de la Boetie2
Oct 23, 2024
7
Share
Transcript
0:00
-1:24:49

Etienne de la Boetie² of the Art of Liberty Foundation, Anton Bueckert of Nevermore Media, and Paul Cudenec of Winter Oak discuss the potential overlap of anarchism and voluntaryism as forms of resistance against the criminocratic, oligarchic, and kleptocratic globalist tyranny we all now face! A broad and grassroots populism needs to form, Etienne believes we're in the middle of a one-way revolution which might be going supernova.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.


Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Etienne de la Boetie²'s Art of Liberty https://artofliberty.org

Liberty on the Rocks Voluntaryism Conference https://sedona.artofliberty.org

Art of Liberty Substack

The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News
Start up voluntaryist public policy organization exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of the "government", media & academia
By Etienne de la Boetie2

Nevermore Media

NEVERMORE MEDIA
anarchism for grown-ups

Paul Cudenec Substack

Paul Cudenec
An exploration of deep dissent

Paul Cudenec's Winter Oak https://winteroak.org.uk

About the Guests

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.  He is an internationally recognized expert and speaker on voluntaryism and government illegitimacy, criminality and corruption. The Art of Liberty Foundation is a start-up public policy organization focused on spreading voluntaryist/libertarian ideas through effective media tailored to visual learners, busy people, and short attention spans.  The foundation produces books, articles, podcasts, memes, videos, infographics, and monographs that explain the basics of voluntaryism and libertarianism while exposing the illegitimacy, illogic, and immorality of government in addition to its criminality and corruption.

NEVERMORE is an anarchist multi-media project which aims to revitalize the anarchist tradition.

Paul Cudenec is a contemporary anarchist writer who very much fits into the organic radical tradition. In 2020 he became known for his outspoken criticism of the totalitarianism being rolled out worldwide on the back of the Covid crisis. Winter Oak is a totally independent not-for-profit organisation with a serious aversion to the global mafia’s “development” agenda and a commitment to truth, freedom and social justice.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Discussion about this podcast

Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
Authors
Geopolitics & Empire
Etienne de la Boetie2
Writes The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News Subscribe
NEVERMORE MEDIA
Writes NEVERMORE MEDIA Subscribe
Paul Cudenec
Writes Paul Cudenec Subscribe
Recent Posts
Recording of Paid Subscriber Zoom Call with The Cognitive Dissidents!
  Geopolitics & EmpireMonica Perez, and Parallel Mike
Michael Arbon: Australia on the Road to Authoritarianism, But Not All is Lost!
  Geopolitics & Empire
Alex Petkas: Ancient Hero Culture, Leadership Today, & Academia as No Place for High Agency
  Geopolitics & Empire and Alex Petkas
Jack Buffington: China Changing Nature of Dollar-based Globalization & Supply Chain
  Geopolitics & Empire
Gabriel Custodiet: Utopia, Dystopia, & Escaping the Technocracy
  Geopolitics & Empire and Gabriel Custodiet
Hadi Elis: Kurdistan...Between Geopolitics & Empire
  Geopolitics & Empire
Jobst Landgrebe: The Trend Toward Repressive Rule, To What Extent Can It Work?
  Geopolitics & Empire