Calvin Beisner: Climate Change Policies Leading to World Government

1× 0:00 -1:07:50

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Dr. Calvin Beisner discusses how there is no climate crisis and how the benefits of using "fossil fuels" far outweigh the costs. An endless amount of holes can be poked in the climate narrative (e.g. Medieval Warm Period). The current changes in climate are not unprecedented. The sun is a key contributor to the cycles of warming and cooling. Up to 50% of the apparent increase in global average temperature over the last century has been happening only in urban areas. We are due for significant global cooling. In fact, warmth is better for human health than cold. The climate catastrophist movement is neofeudal, neocolonial, condemnable, and morally reprehensible. China is playing the West, their aim is to get us to reduce our energy use which reduces our prosperity, part of their plan to fulfill their "hundred year marathon". So much of this is rooted in the (neo)Malthusian worldview. The politics behind "climate change" are dedicated to the destruction of national sovereignty and the replacement of it with a one-world government. Throughout history dominant paradigms have collapsed and that will likely happen with the catastrophic climate change narrative.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member via Substack

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors

**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Websites

Cornwall Alliance https://cornwallalliance.org

DONATE to Cornwall Alliance in the month of April (2024) and get the 'Climate & Energy' book for free https://cornwallalliance.org/givetoday

Climate & Energy: The Case for Realism https://www.regnery.com/9781684512676/climate-and-energy

About Dr. E. Calvin Beisner

Dr. Beisner is Founder, President, and National Spokesman of The Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, a network of Christian theologians, natural scientists, economists, and other scholars educating for Biblical earth stewardship, economic development for the poor, and the proclamation and defense of the good news of salvation by God’s grace, received through faith in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

Dr. Beisner was associate professor of historical theology and social ethics at Knox Theological Seminary from 2000 to 2008 and of interdisciplinary studies (focusing on the application of Biblical worldview, theology, and ethics to economics, government, and public policy) at Covenant College from 1992 to 2000. He has been an elder in the Presbyterian Church in America and the Orthodox Presbyterian Church, planting a new congregation for the latter and serving on its pastoral staff for three years. He and his wife Debby, an accomplished portrait painter, have seven children and twelve grandchildren.

His early childhood in Calcutta, India, where he observed both the beauties of God’s creation and the tragedies of poverty, informed his later concerns for caring for both the natural world and the poor. His theological and philosophical studies led to his studying political and economic philosophy and his books Prosperity and Poverty: The Compassionate Use of Resources in a World of Scarcity (1988), an introduction to economics informed by Biblical theology and ethics; Prospects for Growth: A Biblical View of Population, Resources, and the Future (1990), which applied the lessons of the prior book to questions about alleged overpopulation, resource depletion, and environmental degradation and conservation; and Where Garden Meets Wilderness: Evangelical Entry into the Environmental Debate (1997) a history and constructive critique of the evangelical environmental movement, among other books.

In 1999, after a colloquium with about 35 other scholars with shared interest in these subjects, he composed The Cornwall Declaration on Environmental Stewardship, which was quickly endorsed by over 1,500 religious leaders from around the world and became the basis on which he founded The Cornwall Alliance in 2005.

He has written over fifteen books, edited over 30, contributed to over 35, and published thousands of articles, popular and scholarly; has lectured at universities, seminaries, conferences, and churches in North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia; testified as an expert witness on the ethics and economics of climate change and climate and energy policy before committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives; briefed the White House Council on Environmental Policy; presented a paper to a scholarly colloquium on climate change of the Pontifical Institute for Justice and Peace at the Vatican in Rome; and has spoken for multiple meetings of the International Conferences on Climate Change. In 2014 the Heritage Foundation honored him with the Outstanding Spokesman for Faith, Science, and Stewardship Award at the Ninth International Conference on Climate Change.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)