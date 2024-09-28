Playback speed
Cameron Leckie: My Working Assumption is We're Headed for Major War

Geopolitics & Empire
Sep 28, 2024
Transcript
Retired Australian Army Officer Cameron Leckie discusses becoming disillusioned with the military-industrial-complex and his working assumption that we are headed for major war(s) which could be regional or global (e.g. WWIII). War is being driven by the Collective West. He talks AUKUS, Australian foreign policy, how Washington plans to use Canberra as cannon fodder for war against China, and what the consequences would be for Australia. He comments on the timeline for war, NATO, drone warfare, the Middle East, American exceptionalism, and BRICS.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

Websites

Cameron Leckie on X https://x.com/leckie_cameron

Pearls and Irritations https://johnmenadue.com/author/cameron-leckie

About Cameron Leckie

Cameron Leckie served as an officer in the Australian Army for 24 years. An agricultural engineer, he is currently a PhD candidate.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

