Share post
5

Cara Leopardo: Degenerate Woke Culture Drives Policy, We The Studios is Fighting Back

Geopolitics & Empire
Aug 31, 2024
5
Transcript
Hollywood insider Cara Leopardo discusses the cancerous and degenerate wokeism that has taken over Western culture and what it was like to be working in the belly of the beast. Culture is driving policy and we must change the hearts and minds of our children. She and her husband came up with one solution which is their new streaming platform and studio called We The Studios. They are producing healthy and original film and television entertainment in a bid to help turn the culture and society around.

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble

Listen/Download on SoundCloud

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

We The Studios https://wethestudios.com

About Curtis and Cara Leopardo and We The Studios

We The Studios is a family-owned streaming platform dedicated to providing quality, family-friendly content. Founded by Hollywood insiders Curtis and Cara Leopardo, the platform aims to revolutionize the television industry by reintroducing the timeless essence of American values through captivating narratives and uplifting reality TV icons and to uphold traditional American values and offer safe, enjoyable entertainment for all ages.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

5 Comments
