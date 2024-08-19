Playback speed
David Haggith: Collapse, Global Digital Currency, & Armageddon

Geopolitics & Empire
and
David Haggith
Aug 19, 2024
Transcript
David Haggith discusses the state of the economy, inflation, the Fed, and the stealth recession that is already underway. He agrees that the outcome is neo-feudalism and the purpose of importing so many illegal aliens is to create a permanent dystopian peasant class. David doesn't believe BRICS will supplant the dollar. Collapse might bring about a new global digital currency. We ponder life in the Algorithm Ghetto and discuss the Armageddon scenario in Israel.

The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics.


Websites

The Daily Doom

The Daily Doom

Economic, Social and Political News about Our Troubled Times -- a non-partisan weekday collection of the most consequential stories about our complex times with insightful editorials and weekly economic analysis.
By David Haggith

About David Haggith

David Haggith is the publisher/editor-in-chief of The Daily Doom where he writes on the economic, social and political news of our troubled times -- a non-partisan daily collection of the most consequential stories about our complex times from multiple sources around the world plus daily editorials.

