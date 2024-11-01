Playback speed
Dominic Bowen: BRICS, the West, War, Supply Chains, & Managing Risk

Geopolitics & Empire
Nov 01, 2024
7
2
Transcript
Dominic Bowen discusses the state of the world, BRICS, the West, the risk of global war, Asian countries re-arranging their supply chains because of the Taiwan issue, challenges in the EU, the economy, risk management in Mexico, and more!

Websites

2Secure https://2secure.se

The International Risk Podcast https://theinternationalriskpodcast.com/dominic-bowen

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/dominic-bowen

About Dominic Bowen

Dominic Bowen is widely recognised as one of Europe’s foremost experts in risk management and business leadership, with over two decades of experience in mitigating risks and managing crises across various industries and geographies. As a Partner at 2Secure, and head of the Strategic Advisory business unit, Dominic has consistently delivered unparalleled expertise in helping organisations navigate complex risk landscapes. His strategic insights and hands-on approach have been instrumental in safeguarding businesses interests against emerging threats and ensuring operational resilience amongst some of Europe’s most impactful companies.

